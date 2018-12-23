Holiday guide reduces Noosa waste over Christmas

WASTE NOT: Planet Ark can help with your eco-footprint these holidays.

WASTE NOT: Planet Ark can help with your eco-footprint these holidays. Cintrubuted

NOOSA holidaymakers and locals staycationing can help preserve our biosphere by following a low-waste holiday survival guide.

Planet Ark's Holiday Hacks for Living Large with a Small Footprint is packed with tips on everything from how to keep renovation materials out of landfill and travelling responsibly to cutting back on food waste without cutting back on fun.

Australians spent more than $11 billion last year around Christmas, which makes for a lot of food waste, packaging and carbon emissions.

Despite this massive amount of spending, Planet Ark is hearing from an increasing number of Australians who want to have a less wasteful holiday season.

TechCollect found that more than a fifth of us consider ourselves hoarders of old technology, meaning the usual holiday splurge might be just adding to a pile of unused electronics.

The average Australian household has $4200 worth of unused goods they could sell or give away, keeping material circulating rather than gathering dust in sheds or landfill.

"Our site RecyclingNearYou.com.au sees more traffic in January than any time of year as people try to clean out the excess 'stuff', like old clothing and technology, which is why we put together the hacks,” Planet Ark's Ryan Collins said.

"And there are lots of other great ways to reduce your holiday eco-footprint, such as finding a skip bin company that recycles your renovation or holiday clean-out waste, buying second-hand or recycled and being economical with things like food and travel.”

Planet Ark ambassador, rocket scientist and author of A Zero Waste Life Anita Vandyke said: "You can have a really rewarding holiday while aiming to make as little waste as possible - it's not about choosing between fun or your eco credentials.”

Visit www.recyclingnear you.com.au.