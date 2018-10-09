HOLIDAY INFLUX WILL CONTINUE

QUEENSLAND and Victorian schools went back this week but the spring holiday period is far from over with some southern states still enjoying the break.

For locals, getting anywhere near Hastings Street may have been next to impossible, which meant many were out enjoying the region.

Tourism Noosa believed it was another good season and acting CEO Louise Terry said accommodation providers have had a number of last-minute booking requests.

"While official visitor numbers from Tourism Research Australia for this period won't be available for a few months, Tourism Noosa's members, as well as the Noosa Visitor Information Centre in Hastings Street, have reported strong visitation for the school holidays,” Ms Terry said.

More visitors from New South Wales, South Australia and Tasmania are expected to flock to the region over the coming weeks.

"With cool weather in southern states and direct flights from Sydney and Adelaide into the Sunshine Coast, we expect to see plenty of families visiting and enjoying everything our beautiful region has to offer,” Ms Terry said.

RACV Noosa Resort manager Darren McClenaghan said for them it had been a bumper September and would continue to stay busy until after the Noosa Triathlon.

"Our September was about four per cent higher occupancy than last September,” he said.

"Seventy-five per cent of our visitors are from Victoria at this time of year.”