Holidays take toll on wildlife

RESCUED: An injured bush turkey entangled in fishing line.
by Amber Macpherson

INCIDENTS of birds becoming entangled in fishing line increase during school holidays as families visit fishing spots and neglect cleaning up, a volunteer wildlife rescuer says .

"In the last few weeks I've caught 18 birds alone," Goetz von Schweinfurth said.

"No one throws their lines away. It's ridiculous."

Last week, Mr von Schweinfurth was alerted to a bush turkey in the Noosa National Park whose feet had become entangled in fishing line.

He said the distraught bird couldn't walk and would have starved to death had it not been found.

Mr von Schweinfurth said there was not enough signage or rubbish bins to encourage people to do the right thing.

"The Noosa National Park is the most frequented national park in the country," he said.

"There's not one rubbish bin from the ranger's hut to Tea Tree Bay.

"There's not one sign telling people what wildlife is in the area. There needs to be signs saying you can be fined (for littering), you can be prosecuted.

"I feel that the council and the State Government is not doing anything to address the issue."

Topics:  bird rescue fishing lines injured wildlife noosa national park wildlife protection wildlife rescue

