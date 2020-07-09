Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Celebrity

Hollywood star spotted shopping in Cairns

by Chris Calcino
9th Jul 2020 10:19 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

HOLLYWOOD legend Baz Luhrmann has been spotted shopping with his daughter in Cairns after coronavirus brought filming of his latest blockbuster to a standstill.

The Moulin Rouge and Great Gatsby director has been using the filming off-season to spend time in the Far North with his family.

Hollywood director Baz Luhrmann and daughter Lily tried on matching handmade Artiz pearl and ruby necklaces from The Other Shop in Cairns during a forced filming hiatus for an upcoming Elvis Presley biopic. PICTURE: THE OTHER SHOP / FACEBOOK
Hollywood director Baz Luhrmann and daughter Lily tried on matching handmade Artiz pearl and ruby necklaces from The Other Shop in Cairns during a forced filming hiatus for an upcoming Elvis Presley biopic. PICTURE: THE OTHER SHOP / FACEBOOK

He was seen in the CBD with daughter Lilly yesterday at homewares and fashion store The Other Shop in Oceania Walk Arcade.

The shop posted about the surprise meeting on social media.

"Baz & Lilly … super cool Dad & Daughter matching @artiz pearl & ruby necklaces … handmade in Cairns," it said.

"Thanks guys was super fun styling with you.

"Cairns is looking brighter."

Mr Luhrmann was filming a new Elvis Presley biopic on the Gold Coast until COVID-19 forced a hiatus.

Cairns has long been a playground for the rich and famous including multiple recent visits from the Fresh Prince himself, Will Smith.

Originally published as Hollywood star spotted shopping in Cairns

More Stories

Show More
baz luhrmann celebrity entertainment movies

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Hundreds of fireys ‘desperately needed’ now

        premium_icon Hundreds of fireys ‘desperately needed’ now

        News The Queensland firefighters union says the State Government needs to use its COVID-19 funding for an uptake of firefighters, or risk catastrophe this summer.

        $4m ‘seed’ funding if council buys into forest deal

        premium_icon $4m ‘seed’ funding if council buys into forest deal

        News A nationally significant conservation coup in Noosa looks for a $4 million...

        Ticket prices, dates set for highly anticipated Storm games

        premium_icon Ticket prices, dates set for highly anticipated Storm games

        Rugby League Just 6000 seats available for Storm's match against Titans on Coast

        Noosa Alive! and kicking thanks to $60,000 boost

        premium_icon Noosa Alive! and kicking thanks to $60,000 boost

        News A $60,000 federal government grant and most likely a star turn from Queensland...