Home and Away star rekindles romance with ex

Home and Away star Sam Frost has quietly rekindled her romance with ex-Navy diver Dave Bashford six months after their split.

The soap star, who plays Jasmine Delaney on the long-running series, was spotted with Bashford at Coogee Beach on Saturday followed by a romantic dinner at a local sushi restaurant.

Former Bachelorette Sam Frost has reunited with Dave Bashford. Picture Instagram https://www.instagram.com/p/BsDH60QHuAM/

Frost, 31, shared photos of their "date night" on Instagram and Confidential understands that the pair spent the holidays together last month after reconciling last year.

The actress has also been spending time with Bashford's family.

A representative for Frost did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

It comes after the actress announced their shock split in July after three years together.

"Sam Frost and Dave Bashford are no longer in a relationship. They remain great mates," a spokeswoman said at the time.

The relationship came under scrutiny a year prior after Bashford, 28, was caught with 0.4 grams of cocaine at the Bondi Beach Hotel during an undercover police drug sting on March 4.

The pair reportedly spent the holidays together. Picture: Instagram

He was later sentenced to a 12-month good behaviour bond without a conviction after his lawyer Elizabeth Wye told Waverley Local Court that Bashford had remorse and insight, in particular into how his actions had impacted Frost, who had no involvement in his legal case.

Frost rose to national stardom in 2014 after winning season 2 of The Bachelor.

Former real estate auctioneer Blake Garvey infamously proposed to Frost during the finale before abruptly changing his mind and dumping her for second runner-up Louise Pillidge soon after.

Former Bachelor star Blake Garvey proposed to Frost during the 2014 finale before abruptly changing his mind and dumping her for second runner-up Louise Pillidge

Frost, who has been open about her struggles with mental health, then went on to become Australia's very first Bachelorette, where she found love with construction manager Sasha Mielczarek before their split 18 months later.

Frost moved on from Garvey with Bachelorette winner Sasha Mielczarek but they split after 18 months. Picture: Instagram

Originally published as Home and Away star rekindles romance with ex