Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
The little boy who played Kate Ritchie’s baby brother in the early days of Home and Away is back on TV - but in a very different role.
The little boy who played Kate Ritchie’s baby brother in the early days of Home and Away is back on TV - but in a very different role.
Entertainment

Home and Away star unrecognisable in new TV gig

by Jonathon Moran
24th Feb 2021 7:04 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

If you were a fan of Home and Away in its early days, there is a good chance you will recognise Shaun Wood's face.

The 32-year-old from Newcastle played Christopher Fletcher, the biological son of Tom and Pippa on the TV soap from the ages of three to 10.

"I have very fond memories of the time," Wood told Confidential, adding that he reconnected with his screen mum Debra Lawrence about two years ago.

"I knew that it was something special. Because they were my formative years, there was always that feeling and desire from a creative perspective to be around cameras.

Going by the stage name Hollywood, obviously a nod to his acting past, Wood will make his TV return on reality show, Ultimate Tag.

He is one of Australia's top professional Parkour athletes. Parkour is the sport of getting from one point to another, usually in an urban environment, in the quickest way possible, whether that be jumping, running, crawling, vaulting, swinging or climbing.

Shaun Wood on set of TV soap Home and Away in the 1990s. He played Pippa’s son, Christopher Fletcher, on the show.
Shaun Wood on set of TV soap Home and Away in the 1990s. He played Pippa’s son, Christopher Fletcher, on the show.

On Ultimate Tag, which launches in March, Wood is a pro tagger charged with catching contestants, or players, who are trying to win $100,000 prize money on an adrenaline fuelled obstacle course.

"Parkour is a very aesthetic sport, it looks really good and one of my biggest interests within the sport is filmmaking," he said when asked if he would return to acting.

Shaun Wood goes by the name of Hollywood as a pro tagger on reality show, Ultimate Tag.
Shaun Wood goes by the name of Hollywood as a pro tagger on reality show, Ultimate Tag.

"I would love to continue more work within television or film. My dream would be to direct one day. I think Home and Away sparked that lifelong desire to be creative through film and movement basically."

Originally published as Home and Away star unrecognisable in new TV gig

home and away ultimate tag

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        ‘I can’t fall over’: Dad’s fight to avoid homelessness

        Premium Content ‘I can’t fall over’: Dad’s fight to avoid homelessness

        News A Sunshine Coast family of nine is desperately searching for a new home in a bid to avoid homelessness.

        Body found near popular Coast swimming spot

        Premium Content Body found near popular Coast swimming spot

        Breaking Man’s body found in bushland near popular Coast swimming spot

        $7 million slice of Noosa North Shore paradise hits market

        Premium Content $7 million slice of Noosa North Shore paradise hits market

        Property Agent says plenty of interest in north shore "resort"

        QLD set to be named ‘preferred candidate’ for 2032 Olympics

        Premium Content QLD set to be named ‘preferred candidate’ for 2032 Olympics

        News IOC nominates Qld as preferred candidate to host 2032 Olympic Games