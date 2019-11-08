Menu
Login
Conversely, the value of investor lending slipped by 4.0 per cent to $4.7 billion during the month, after climbing by 5.7 per cent in August.
Conversely, the value of investor lending slipped by 4.0 per cent to $4.7 billion during the month, after climbing by 5.7 per cent in August.
Business

Home buyers step up as investors wane: ABS

8th Nov 2019 1:39 PM

LOANS to owner-occupiers increased in both number and overall size in September as the amount borrowed by property investors waned, the Australian Bureau of Statistics says.

The number of new commitments for owner-occupier dwellings rose by 34,410 - or 3.6 per cent - during the month, and grew by 3.2 per cent for a total value of $14.24 billion.

Conversely, the value of investor lending slipped by 4.0 per cent to $4.7 billion during the month, after climbing by 5.7 per cent in August.

The total seasonally adjusted value of new lending commitments to households increased by just 1.1 per cent to $34.1 billion in September, slowing from a 3.8 per cent rise in August.

Lending to businesses soared by 19.1 per cent to $37.2 billion to drive a 9.8 per cent increase in total lending to $71.3 billion.

More Stories

banks home loans investment loans property investment

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        ‘Favourite things’ on show for first solo exhibit

        ‘Favourite things’ on show for first solo exhibit

        News After sharing her painting with family and friends for five years, artist Gay Scholes is ready for her first solo exhibition.

        Pete’s dam welcome back in the Mary Valley he saved

        Pete’s dam welcome back in the Mary Valley he saved

        News Mary Valley River Festival relives Traveston Crossing Dam victory 10 years on.

        Wildlife calendar to aid RSPCA

        Wildlife calendar to aid RSPCA

        News A 2020 calendar featuring endangered wildlife painted by locals will help RSPCA’s...

        A century of fighting domestic violence

        A century of fighting domestic violence

        News Zonta Club of Noosa will celebrate 100 years of empowering women locally and...