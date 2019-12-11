Menu
A house in Forrest Beach has been destroyed in a fire. The family were lucky to escape with minor smoke inhalation.
Environment

Home with family inside destroyed in blaze

by KEAGAN ELDER
11th Dec 2019 8:29 AM
A HOUSE with two adults and two children inside has been destroyed in an early morning fire.

Emergency services were called to the house on 14 Palm St, Forrest Beach about 3.14am.

A Queensland Fire and Emergency Services spokeswoman said two firefighting crews from Ingham and Forrest Beach attended.

Unfortunately the house could not be saved.

The cause of the fire is yet to be determined. Fire investigators will head to the scene later today.

The QFES spokeswoman said crews were still on scene, dampening remaining hot spots.

She said no other properties were affected by the blaze.

The family were assessed by paramedics for minor smoke inhalation but did not require further hospital treatment.

