Homeowner allegedly attacked in violent burglary

A man and a woman have been charged after allegedly assaulting a homeowner in Maroochydore on Wednesday.

A woman was kicked, punched and bitten in a violent home burglary after she caught the thieves in the act and chased after them, police allege.

Police allege that the 42-year-old woman was outside her Turner St, Maroochydore residence when she heard noises coming from within the house at 9.20am on Wednesday.

As she went inside, the homeowner saw a woman allegedly walking out of the house carrying a number of items including jewellery from her bedroom.

The woman then allegedly chased the female and managed to grab hold of her while calling for help.

A struggle then ensued during which the 42-year-old was allegedly kicked, punched and bitten by the female as she tried to escape.

A 68-year-old woman came to the aid of the victim while a man also approached and attempted to assist the alleged female thief by pulling her free and taking the jewellery.

The man allegedly made several threats towards the 68-year-old woman who then phoned police.

Officers arrived a short time later and a man and woman were arrested.

Police will allege the pair are known to each other.

The 42-year-old woman sustained numerous abrasions and bite marks but was not seriously injured.

A 47-year-old Pacific Paradise woman and a 45-year-old Alexandra Headland man have both been charged with one count each of attempted robbery threatening violence, assault occasioning bodily harm whilst in company, enter dwelling with intent and serious assault of a person over 60.

They are due to appear in Maroochydore Magistrates Court on Thursday.