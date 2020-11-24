Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
HOUSE FIRE: Emergency services raced to extinguish a fire which was reportedly burning in a property's roof in Allenstown.
HOUSE FIRE: Emergency services raced to extinguish a fire which was reportedly burning in a property's roof in Allenstown.
News

Homeowner takes on South Rockhampton property fire

Leighton Smith
, Leighton.Smith@news.com.au
24th Nov 2020 5:05 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

MULTIPLE fire crews have responded to a house fire in Allenstown, South Rockhampton on Tuesday afternoon.

A witness contacted authorities around 4.30pm after spotting a smoke plume coming out of the whirlybird on the roof of a property on Separation St.

Ambulance and QFES crews were quickly on the scene only to find that the property's owner had taken matters into their own hands to quickly extinguish the fire.

An electrician was understood to have been doing work at the time which may have lead to the fire igniting where the service line connected to the property's fascia board.

QFES are working to make the area safe and an Ergon crew was expected to arrive shortly.

allenstown fire house fire tmbemergency
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Noosa Schoolies: A night in the life of police

        Premium Content Noosa Schoolies: A night in the life of police

        Community With only 12 arrests across the Sunshine Coast, police believe their strong stance on zero alcohol and a curfew on the beach to keep schoolies safe has sunk in.

        AMAZING DEAL: Read it all for $3 a week for first 12 weeks

        Premium Content AMAZING DEAL: Read it all for $3 a week for first 12 weeks

        News You get access to local and regional news and the Courier Mail

        Firefighter sees threat growing on Noosa North Shore

        Premium Content Firefighter sees threat growing on Noosa North Shore

        Environment A local who knows the pain of losing his home to flames is urging residents to turn...

        GREAT WALL FALLS: QLD border to reopen on Dec 1

        Premium Content GREAT WALL FALLS: QLD border to reopen on Dec 1

        News Queensland to open to NSW from December 1, with decision on Victoria yet to be...