STABBING UPDATE: Homicide detectives release more details

Police investigating at the scene of a homicide in Pacific Haven Drive on April 3. Photo: Stuart Fast

Police investigating the death of a man near Howard have released more details.

Inspector Gary Pettiford told reporters on Monday 58-year-old Mark Carson was pronounced dead at the scene after suffering stab wound.

He said police were called to the address by a male and on arrival met both the male and female at the scene.

"Since then police have conducted exhaustive investigations, at the moment our forensic officers are at the scene conducting comprehensive analysis of the scene," he said.

Inspector Gary Pettiford speaks about the recent homicide at a Pacific Haven Dr address on April 3.

"The male and female people have helped us very much with our inquiries, they're not in custody and the information they have given us will be vital in the investigation."

Inspector Pettiford the deceased and the visiting couple were known to each other with the female being a former partner of Mr Carson and the male person the female's current partner.

"We don't believe anyone else is involved, based on the information," he said

Police are seeking information about a pale blue 2011 Hyundai Accent, registration 896 SHW.

Police are calling for public information about this 2011 Pale Blue Hyundai Accent in relation to a homicide at Pacific Haven Drive on April 3. Photo: Contributed

"We are very interested to hear from members of the public if they saw that vehicle early Saturday morning, right through to 12pm on April 3," Inspector Pettiford said.

"We believe this vehicle has been around the Burrum Heads area, also Pacific Haven Drive area and Howard township. We also appeal to anyone who lives around the Pacific Haven area, if they have any CCTV footage of the road, to contact police."

"If anyone has any background information, any locals of Howard that might know the deceased Mr Carson or his former partner, we encourage them to come forward so we can piece it all together."

A post-mortem examination of Mr Carson is currently being performed in Brisbane and no charges have been laid regarding the matter.

"Our forensic evidence will reveal the truth of what has actually happened," Inspector Pettiford said.

Police are asking anyone with information to contact Policelink on 131 444.