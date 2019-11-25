Honesty, friendship to showcase in youth musical

YOUNG PERFORMERS: Zeal Youth Theatre will present Sally Sells Seashells (and you can too!) at The Majestic Theatre on December 15.

THE Noosa hinterland is set to host a full youth musical this December aimed at showcasing the various talents of local children.

Started by 18-year-old Jez Underwood, Zeal Youth Theatre has been a creative outlet for many children in the Noosa hinterland this year.

Mr Underwood said they were excited to showcase this performance to the local community. “We have an awesome creative team who have worked tirelessly on coaching the young performing arts superstars to success on this production,” he said.

“Our show showcases the talented youth in the Noosa hinterland and also has a strong storyline which communicates important messages of honesty and friendship.”

With the cast of 30 all under the age of 13, Mr Underwood said Zeal Youth Theatre brings this story of friendship to life.

“Perfect for entertaining the whole family, this musical is bound to delight audiences young and old, igniting childhood memories of the endless days spent by the ocean with an ice-cream in hand,” he said.

“Come along and relive the memories of your childhood summer and experience a ZYT musical spectacular this summer holidays.”

Mr Underwood, a 2019 school graduate, began Zeal Youth Theatre after noticing a lack of opportunities for youth to learn performing arts skills in the hinterland.

“I felt the need to make a change.”

“I started this theatre group and business as a seasoned performer on the Sunshine Coast having worked professionally with Mad About Theatre as well as locally with Coolum Theatre Players currently starring as the lead role in their production of We Will Rock You.”

Sally Sells Seashells (and you can too!) will show at 1.30pm and 6.30pm on December 15. Tickets at www.themajestictheatre.com.au.