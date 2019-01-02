Honeycomb, falafel on the menu

RESTAURANTS and cafes in Noosa are bringing new summer tastes to their menus for 2019 and here are two you might like to try for yourself.

Among the new additions are a Choc Honeycomb Fusion iced coffee at Zarraffa's and smashed falafel sub at Subway Noosa Heads.

Subway Noosa Heads development agent Dan Jensen said their new menu featured new and improved breads, meats, cheeses, salads, sauces and a vegan option.

"Some of the new ingredients include premium-quality carved and cured meats including authentic streaky bacon, carved turkey and leg ham, rustic chicken and a new 100 per cent Aussie beef diced steak,” Mr Jensen said.

"Meanwhile, a delicious natural cheese is replacing processed cheese and is a great base for any of our subs.

"Subway Noosa Heads has also introduced a vegan sub with smashed falafel, for those who prefer a plant-based diet as well as malted rye bread with seeds and grains, or gluten free wraps to offer more choice for guests choosing a gluten-free diet.”

Zarraffa's at Noosa Fair Shopping Centre is offering their new fusion drink which is a mix of espresso, chocolate and honeycomb with freshly whipped chocolate cream and crunchy chocolate honeycomb bites on top.

"We have enjoyed some memorable cold fusion flavours over the years and our prediction is that this one will be a real hit with customers and lovers of refreshingly cool drinks,” Zarraffa's Coffee founder Kenton Campbell said.

"There's nothing better than the smooth taste of espresso mixed with chocolate and topped off with a hint of crunch to get you through the warmer months.”

The Choc Honeycomb Fusion is also available as a non-coffee option and is available for a limited time.