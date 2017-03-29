Honour a hard-working volunteer for Qld Day

LOCAL ACHIEVERS: Glen Elmes with sponsors Kerri Wright from Bendigo Bank Tewantin, Martin Bushell from Noosa One Stop Print Shop, Noosa News editor Michele Sternberg and worthy 2016 Noosa Electorate Qld Day Award recipients.

NOMINATIONS are now being sought for the second annual Noosa Electorate Queensland Day Awards.

The Queensland Day Awards, which honour hard-working volunteers in the Noosa community who often go unrecognised, is an initiative of Member for Noosa Glen Elmes.

"The 2016 inaugural event exceeded all expectations,” Mr Elmes said.

"More than 200 locals attended and cheered on 53 volunteers, from 53 different community groups who were publicly honoured, many for decades of service and most for the first time.”

Each recipient will receive an engraved medallion in a presentation case and a Certificate of Appreciation at an awards ceremony on Monday, June 5.

This year the awards night is being held at The J, Noosa Junction.

The Sunshine Beach State High School band will perform the national anthem and entertain the crowd during the awards ceremony.

Noosa News is proud to sponsor the 2017 Noosa Electorate Queensland Day Awards again this year as the event's exclusive print media partner.

Each week Noosa News will profile the worthy award recipients ahead of the awards presentation ceremony.

To nominate someone from a registered not-for-profit community organisation visit glenelmes.com to find out more.