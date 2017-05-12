Honouring Noosa mothers with free brunch

Ladies plan the Mother's Day brunch to be hosted at Cafe Noosa COC on Saturday, May 13.

A MORNING of honouring is the perfect gift for mothers as members of the Noosa Christian Outreach Church serve up a free brunch in their cafe next Saturday.

"Each year it's our great privilege to join with so many local ladies,” Pastor Kristyn Usher, senior pastor from Noosa Christian Outreach Church, said.

"We will honour mothers by serving a complementary brunch at the Christian Outreach Church Cafe on Saturday, May 13, at 10am.

Pastor Kristyn said the role of a mother was diverse and important.

"A mother is the voice of reason, a story teller, an advice giver, a hand holder, shoulder, shopping buddy, supporter, broken heart healer, teacher, chef, right hand, psychologist, nerve calmer, angel, sunshine, heart and soul, problem solver, comedian, doctor, peace keeper, cheerleader, confidante and my mother is my best friend,” she said.

"While there are many labels and roles our mothers take, they really are to be cherished every day of our lives.

"Mother's Day is an opportunity to make this one special day; all about them.

"How do girls like to celebrate?

"We laugh, we cry, we eat fabulous food, we meet other incredible women, we get inspired, we get showered with gifts and most of all just honoured for the simply incredible Mothers that we are.”

"Noosa COC hosts the mothers brunch each year but also greatly appreciates the community support from florists, to gift shops, accommodation, beauty salons and all the ladies in our church.”

If you would like to treat your mum or just yourself to something a little different this year, phone the Noosa Christian Outreach Church office on 5449 9658 or email info@noosacoc.org.au to secure your seat.

Places are limited.