Hooked on fishing research for Noosa waterways

A DESIRE to sustain fishing stocks in the Noosa River has seen council last Thursday night adopt a $30,000-50,000 research-based directions paper.

Concerns over a decline in river fish stocks were publicly raised as part of the draft Noosa River Plan, released for public comment in August this year which mirrored previous long-term concerns.

"Council has previously provided submissions to the current state government fisheries reform process aimed at addressing these concerns, and these were reinforced in the draft Noosa River Plan,” a report to council said.

The state will be seeking input into the draft harvest strategies for relevant local fisheries in early 2019.

"The new Noosa Environment Strategy and Noosa River Plan will be finalised in early 2019 which will provide a platform to make a clear statement about council's future fisheries management intent,” the report said.

The directions paper would undertake a detailed local stakeholder analysis, and engagement plan, identify commercial and recreational fishing activity in the river and fill gaps in information "important to informed decision making in the future”.

The end result would be "a cost/benefit analysis on the different options with regard to the environmental, social and economic benefit and impacts and short, medium and long term considerations of each”.

"I think this is going to be an invaluable body of work,” Councillor Brian Stockwell said.

"We need to, I think, look at the potential for council to play a stronger role in making sure all the assets and all the values of our river are protected and are managed in a sustainable fashion.”

Cr Stockwell said the aim is protect the fish resources for future generations "and I think that's where we're getting to”.

Cr Ingrid Jackson questioned the process as to how the researchers would be selected and wanted the matter to come back before councillors before they were selected.

She said after the meeting: "I am very supportive of taking a research-based and evidence-based approach to preparing council's submissions to the State Government fisheries reform and as an input to Council's Environment Strategy and Noosa River Plan”.

"At the same time, because we are spending up ratepayers' money, I'm very committed to open and fair selection processes and sound procurement principles as defined in the Local Government Act and in Council's Procurement Policy.

"So to be transparent vis-a-vis the public, I recommend that staff come back to council for approval of a recommended supplier and the $50,000 expenditure.”

Cr Stockwell said while he could understand Cr Jackson's transparency concerns, he believed her approach "would politicise the issue and actually have the reverse effect in terms of good governance”.

He believed it was more important for councillors to make the strategic direction and let the staff make the operational decision "as to who's the best to do the job”.