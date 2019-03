KNOCKOUT: Aaron 'Robo' Robottom is a national finalist for Fitness Australia's Community Excellence of the Year award for his work helping with locals living with Parkinson's disease.

KNOCKOUT: Aaron 'Robo' Robottom is a national finalist for Fitness Australia's Community Excellence of the Year award for his work helping with locals living with Parkinson's disease. Caitlin Zerafa

A POPULAR Noosa personal trainer is in the running for a prestigious award for his work helping people living with Parkinson's disease.

Aaron Robottom, better known as Robo, is a finalist for Fitness Australia's Community Excellence of the Year award.

"I am one of five up for the award and the only one in Queensland,” Robo said.

As the Sunshine Coast's only Knock Out Parkinson's Disease accredited coach, the past two years Robo has helped locals with the condition through exercise.

"We do three sessions every week. They are boxing-inspired exercise programs under KOPD, so it's putting the methodologies of boxing together to help treat the disease.”

Parkinson's disease affects messages the brain sends to the rest of the body, and Robo said exercise helped increase strength and resistance and improve mobility and balance.

"Ultimately, we have to challenge the brain to respond,” he said.

The requirement for his category, under Australia's governing fitness body, is to achieve a program that benefits the community.

Robo said what the members took away from the group was inspiring.

"None of these guys had ever put boxing gloves on in their life,” he said.

"Once you put someone in some boxing gloves and they start to get a bit coordinated with it, this little light goes on and a sense of achievement. They know they have come here and done something special.”

Gavin Dickey benefits from the workouts and said everybody loved the classes.

"Robo is a really inspirational man and he gets everyone into it,” Mr Dickey said.

Robo uses social media to share KOPD progress.

"A lot of them want to show people what they are doing here. It is a really empowering thing.”

While he has always been active, Robo's PT journey began four years ago. He now trains under his fitness brand First Point Fitness out of Noosa's Fight Training Academy and has a passion for fight-oriented workouts.

The awards night will be held in Sydney on April 11.