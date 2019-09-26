Hooked on wetting a line with dads

Grayson and his Grandpa with the catch of the day,

Grayson and his Grandpa with the catch of the day,

THIS is the celebration the dads and lads of Noosaville State School swallowed hook, line and sinker.

The Prep students wet a.line at Pirate Park on with a wonderful turn out of dads, pops, grandads and nonnos to celebrate the important role of father figures with the preps and school staff.

School groundsmen Dave and Jason arrived at the park early to set-up marquees and tables for the fun-filled Dads and Lads’ Fishy Fun Day of catch-and-release style fishing and sausage sizzle.

The Fishy Fun Day is a hands-on activity where everyone can get involved,” said Prep tacher Mel Ford.

“We have a catch and release model for this event, so the prep students can let it go and watch it grow.

“Preppy Grayson reeled in a big Mud Crab, it was our Catch of the Day.

“ Lantana reeled in a Flathead, which won Biggest Fish, and Mitchell was our Fisherperson of the Day.”

BCF Noosa donated two fishing rods, an esky, hats and accessories.

These were used as prizes for Catch of the Day, Biggest Fish and Fisherperson of the Day.

Bait used during the Fishy Fun Day was kindly donated by Mr C.