Hoon dust-up brews as surfer lashes dangerous drivers

Noosa surfing stalwart Paul Peterson usually likes to keep a cool head but hoons raising hell and lots of dust in his street have his blood just about boiling.

Mr Peterson, who heads up the Noosa Boardriders Club, has fired off an angry letter of complaint to Noosa Council demanding they seal the “worst road in Noosa”.

He lives along Lake Weyba Dr in Noosaville.

“I am starting to loose my cool,” Mr Peterson wrote earlier this week.

“Tonight we have had three different hoons doing doughnuts.

“It’s so much of a joke now it’s not funny.”

He said his requests over four years to seal the 2km section of road, which was a short drive from Hastings St, had so far been in vain, but the problem was not going away.

“While the burnouts were happening this afternoon a poor lady walking her staffy was showered in stones and dust,” he wrote.

“Someone will die or be seriously injured.

“Her dog was nearly run over.

“She is changing her walk to avoid this now.”

Mr Peterson, who makes his living selling motorbikes, said noisy hoons woke his family at least three times a week.

He said the council had more than neglected the street, claiming their work crews actually dug it up.

He sells motorbikes for a living but Paul Peterson is losing his composure at hoons in his street.

“What they did was the council over time has bitumened that turn around, but because the bitumen was starting to fall apart, in their wisdom they ripped the bitumen and they gravelled it,” he said.

Mr Peterson said he had been told repeatedly by the council the upgrade funding was two years away in the budget but funds never arrived.

“How can a street that looks like mine, miss out?” he said.

“You’ve got Lake Webya Dr where you’ve got the average house selling for a couple of million and it’s the worst street in the region.

“I reckon it’s the worst street in the Sunshine Coast.”

He said repeated dangerous driving also created a health hazard with his property being covered in dust.

The Lake Weyba Dr road surface is making life hell for resident Paul Peterson.

“It’s like we can’t go outside anymore.

“My family has to run inside to avoid the choking feeling from the fine dust.

“We pay the same rates, we’ve got no kerbing and channelling anywhere, the drainage that we have here is terrible in the whole street.”

Mr Peterson said every time they the council repaired the potholes it provided the perfect surface for burn outs.

“Thursday nights are the worst but Wednesday was terrible, there were three different lots … the last one was at 10.30 at night,” he said.

Mr Peterson said he had been told there was no budget for the sealing but there was plenty of funds found for streets on Noosa and Sunshine Beach that did not need fixing.

Noosa Council infrastructure services director Carl Billingham said Lake Weyba Dr was not included in the council’s current road sealing program.

“In an effort to address some of Mr Peterson’s concerns, and potentially deter hoons from the area, council has previously made changes to the road outside of Mr Peterson’s property,” Mr Billingham said.

“However, as hooning is an offence, staff continue to advise Mr Peterson to raise his concerns with the police for investigation.”

A Noosa Heads police spokesman was not available for comment.

