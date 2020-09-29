Hoons leave trail of destruction through street

The crash scene outside the Military Jetty Caravan Park at Golden Beach where hoons crashed into cars on Thursday night.

A trail of destruction was left through Golden Beach when a car, allegedly stolen, was found crashed with a wheelie bin wedged beneath it.

Sunshine Coast police have launched investigations after a white Kia station wagon was reported stolen during a burglary from a nearby home on Thursday last week.

In the early hours of Friday, police then received a number of calls in relation to the vehicle that was allegedly being driven along The Esplanade at high speed.

Authorities say it knocked over wheelie bins before it crashed into a parked Hyundai.

Golden Beach resident Trish Collier was asleep when she heard the "chaos" unfold.

"I was sound asleep but we heard them hit the bins," Mrs Collier said.

"The fools came back up the street, obviously it was all smashed up because you could hear the wheels scrubbing out.

"It was a shocker, they did huge damage to the other car.

"It was terrible.

"And they did a runner too."

A police spokeswoman said the stolen car was found crashed with a wheelie bin underneath it but the driver had fled the scene.

Five days on no arrests have been made but investigations are ongoing.

"Police are investigating whether the incident is linked to the attempted theft and damage of another vehicle on Onslow St around the time of the crash," the spokeswoman said.

Mrs Collier, who has lived along The Esplanade for two years, said the street was plagued by hoons at least "twice a week".

"We get hoons here all the time, it's like a drag way," Mrs Collier said.

"We worry about children walking at night and for wildlife.

"It keeps getting worse."