Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
‘Businesses are relieved to see Queenslanders supporting Noosa.’ Queenslanders flock to Noosa for school holidays.
‘Businesses are relieved to see Queenslanders supporting Noosa.’ Queenslanders flock to Noosa for school holidays.
News

Hope in sight for resilient Hastings Street businesses

Matt Collins
25th Jun 2020 11:10 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

FINALLY, Hastings St businesses are beginning to see a light at the end of the long and dark COVID-19 tunnel.

In the lead up to school holidays, Hastings St Association president Emma Hull was pleased to announce businesses in the popular tourist spot are getting great support.

MOVING FORWARD: Hastings Street Association president Emma Hull was pleased to announce businesses in the popular tourist spot are getting great support.
MOVING FORWARD: Hastings Street Association president Emma Hull was pleased to announce businesses in the popular tourist spot are getting great support.

“Businesses are relieved to see Queenslanders supporting Noosa, particularly Hastings St businesses,” she said.

“The street is looking at its best with both Council and businesses using the downtime to upgrade and carry out maintenance work.”

Demonstrating their great resilience, Ms Hull confirmed no businesses shut down during the coronavirus restrictions.

“We have had two new businesses open in the street,” she said.

While there is finally a way forward, Ms Hull stressed the importance of adhering to safe COVID-19 practices.

“We appreciate the support and ask that people respect the efforts being made by businesses to implement government restrictions and new COVID operating guidelines,” she said.

“We ask they respect physical distancing and personal hygiene measures to ensure that Hastings St continues to be in a position to welcoming and look after all.”

“We are hoping, by Hastings St businesses managing this effectively with the help of our visitors, that ultimately our borders will open and we can welcome our interstate visitors which will have a flow on benefit to our whole community,” she said.

“Businesses have been doing it tough in the months leading up to this, with a lot of pressure on owners and staff to adapt, modify their business model and stay strong.

“Hastings Street traders have risen to the challenge and it is once again returning to the vibrant welcoming beautiful place it is known for.”

hastings street association hastings street business noosa business tourism noosa
Noosa News

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        The faces of Queensland’s domestic violence cases

        premium_icon The faces of Queensland’s domestic violence cases

        Crime Every 12 days this year a partner, parent or child has allegedly been murdered by someone meant to protect them.

        Hastings St business ready to expand after ‘scary’ start

        premium_icon Hastings St business ready to expand after ‘scary’ start

        News While most Noosa business are doing their best just to survive amid COVID-19 and...

        Whale trailer’s a no-fuss way to collect containers at Sunshine Beach

        Whale trailer’s a no-fuss way to collect containers at Sunshine...

        News Custom-made trailer will make collecting cans and bottles a breeze.

        Backpacker leads charge to clean up Noosa beaches

        premium_icon Backpacker leads charge to clean up Noosa beaches

        News ‘We are using too much plastic and it gets washed out to sea.’