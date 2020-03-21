Menu
The sign unfortunately says it all – the garden plant sale is called off.
Hopes of bumper plant sale dashed by viral threat

Peter Gardiner
21st Mar 2020 8:00 AM
THE pampered and pruned “children” of the Friends of Noosa Botanic Gardens will have no choice but to feel totally neglected on Saturday, March 28.

That’s because the dedicated volunteers have made the hard call to cancel their Autumn plant sale up at the Lake Macdonald garden wonderland which means a whole stack load of growing beauties they refer to as their offspring will have to stay in the propagation shed.

Friends president Jill Brownlee said the sale is a great chance for the public to head out and wander the wide open spaces of the botanic gardens, which in itself does not present a real health risk from the coronavirus outbreak.

The trouble comes at the point of sale when Jill said all the avid buyers have to pack in to the shed to make their purchases.

So she and her troops are doing what is best for the community’s health by calling off the sale. They have also decided toabandon the April 19 Autumn guide walk through the gardens.

“That should not have been much of a problem in itself either being in the open air.

“However, these walks attract around 30 people and some of our volunteers who do the guided walks do not feel comfortable about it.”

The Friends now will have to pin all of their hopes for some much-need fundraising for the always popular September Father’s Day plant sale if the viral threat has eased.

Meanwhile, Slow Food Noosa president Carolyn Winkler said the coronavirus outbreak has had significant impact on the local community and forced her group to cancel its May 16 Snail Trail event.

This was a popular hinterland tour of leading food producers in the Noosa region, one of the many highlights of the now cancelled Noosa Eat & Drink Festival.

“This decision has not been made lightly, but will ensure the safety of the community and it’s patronage,” ms Winkler said.

“We wish you well in remaining safe and healthy and assure you that Slow Food Noosa are here to support you throughout the coming weeks and months wherever possible. We will update our website with any latest event details over the coming months and encourage you to get behind your local farmers, producers and small businesses.

“If you are a restaurant, food producer or food outlet and you are continuing to trade during this time, please let us know so we can promote your business to our members and via our social media channels.”

