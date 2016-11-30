29°
News

Hopes of clawing back planning powers

Peter Gardiner | 25th Nov 2016 10:59 AM
PLAN POWER: Noosa Council is keen to win back is planning control.
PLAN POWER: Noosa Council is keen to win back is planning control. Lucy Cantori

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Cars For Sale

Search for local cars online now

NOOSA'S local lawmakers may be about to win back a greater say on the look and feel of development approvals.

In August, Noosa Mayor Tony Wellington sounded a warning that private building certifiers were able to bypass councils for some approval permits after changes to state planning.

The concern then was that the council may be locked out of a say altogether for work such as house extensions or alterations, or just made a concurrence agency with a say on site cover and setbacks only. This was after the Brisbane City Council lost a court appeal over a proposed alteration to a house in declared "character area” in Wooloowin, which locked it out of the decision process.

Cr Wellington said at the time: "the ongoing and systematic undermining of local government authority to determine planning issues is a matter of grave concern”.

However the council's planning and environment manager Kerri Coylehas told councillors since that ruling, Noosa council officers have been part of talks with the Department of Infrastructure, Local Government and Planning and representatives of private building certifiers.

The Local Government Association of Queensland has also made a submission to the department seeking urgent amendments to planning legislation to "generally return the status quo for building works assessable against planning schemes”.

"The department is yet to formally advise councils on their intentions in respect to this matter, but indications are that legislative amendments will be undertaken to return the ability for council's to regulate locally important matters,” Ms Coyle said.

Ms Coyle said that a further judgment has come out in the Planning and Environment Court which "does throw a different light on the interpretation”.

She is getting legal advice, but "potentially it's better news than where we sit today”.

Cr Wellington said it is pleasing to see that the Government is trying to do something about this situation.

Noosa News

Stay Connected

Update your news preferences and get the latest news delivered to your inbox.

Update Now
Courtgate debacle "waste of rate payer's money”

Courtgate debacle "waste of rate payer's money”

An annoyed ratepayer has slammed the Noosa Council for being the "fun police” after erecting a blockade to combat illegal use of council land

Santa turns on lights at Hastings St Christmas Tree

HOORAY: Santa swapped his sleigh for a Mustang for his Noosa visit and, with a wave of his arms, turned the Hastings Street Christmas tree lights on.

The Hastings St Christmas Tree lighting was performed by Santa

The Rubens to play a free show in Noosa

AUSSIE TALENT: Noosa is in for a treat with the Rubens.

The Rubens are heading to Noosa this week for a free show

Looking to provide a Happy Hub

MIGHTY EFFORT: Trish Simpson with some of the Cambodian children and families she is helping with her Happy Hub.

Noosa woman helps out youngsters in need

Local Partners

Courtgate debacle "waste of rate payer's money”

An annoyed ratepayer has slammed the Noosa Council for being the "fun police” after erecting a blockade to combat illegal use of council land

Boxer Bobby beats the odds

LIFE STORY: Bobby Wilson will launch his memoirs, A Fire Tonight, at The J next month.

Local community mentor to launch his book of memoirs next month

Extreme-sports event showcases freestyle riders' tricks

Tom Robinson.

Here's your chance to see top touring FMX, BMX and scooter riders.

Christmas concert set to be a cracker

The Christmas Crackers Concert.

Start the season in the right spirit with Christmas Crackers.

Twilight markets combine shopping with scenery

The Twilight Markets are back at Bulcock Beach.

THE Twilight Markets' summer season kicks off at Bulcock Beach.

Aversion Crown singer features on Trojan EP

Aversion Crown singer features on Trojan EP

Trojan's first single off upcoming EP released with video.

SOAP BOX: It's beginning to look a lot like...

Woodford Folk Festival starts on December 27.

The count down begins

Extreme-sports event showcases freestyle riders' tricks

Tom Robinson.

Here's your chance to see top touring FMX, BMX and scooter riders.

Christmas concert set to be a cracker

The Christmas Crackers Concert.

Start the season in the right spirit with Christmas Crackers.

Twilight markets combine shopping with scenery

The Twilight Markets are back at Bulcock Beach.

THE Twilight Markets' summer season kicks off at Bulcock Beach.

Boxer Bobby beats the odds

LIFE STORY: Bobby Wilson will launch his memoirs, A Fire Tonight, at The J next month.

Local community mentor to launch his book of memoirs next month

Hamish and Andy rock 'n' roll Rankins Springs

Hamish and Andy perform at Rankins Springs pub re-opening

Paint Your Own Picture

67D South Coolum Road, Coolum Beach 4573

Residential Land Come and build your dream home, duplex investment or small business on ... $315,000

Come and build your dream home, duplex investment or small business on this beautiful 800m2 gentle slopping block of land. Enjoy what Coolum Beach has to offer...

** Perfect Lifestyle on 16 Hectares with Water Frontage is ready for you to build your dream home! **

457 Bli Bli Road, Bli Bli 4560

Residential Land This is one of those properties that you have only dared to ... Price by...

This is one of those properties that you have only dared to dream about, but for the lucky buyer it will soon become their new reality. Perfect for the mad keen...

SCOUTING FOR A &quot;HOUSE SIZE&quot; DUPLEX? THE SIZE WILL CERTAINLY SURPRISE!!

1 and 2/12 Ringtail Place, Bli Bli 4560

Duplex 3 2 2 Offers over...

The great news is I have 2 of these cracking duplexes for sale@ $385,000+ each. Sellers instructions is to make your offer now,you might just be surprised!!! Buy...

Character Home with views

3 Anaheim Court, Bli Bli 4560

House 4 2 1 Mid to High...

Due to the owner's health condition, this character home must be sold! Dom Fernandez of Ray White Bli Bli is excited to present this home, boasting numerous...

Dual Living, Acreage Property with amazing views of Mt Ninderry!

47-49 Tinarra Close, Maroochy River 4561

House 4 3 2 $700,000+

Indulge yourself in a peaceful lifestyle on this beautiful acreage property, featuring truly spectacular views to Mount Ninderry. Designed to catch the summer sea...

Central Coast Lifestyle

11 235 Paynters Creek Road, Rosemount 4560

Residential Land A very quiet and extremely private acreage precinct set in an amazingly ... AUCTION SUN 11TH...

A very quiet and extremely private acreage precinct set in an amazingly central location. The 6,156m² allotment features an easy-build site offering fabulous...

Room For The Brady Bunch!!

1 Nevis Court, Kawana Waters 4575

House 5 2 2 Offers In The...

Located on a fully fenced 619m2 block in Parrearra is this spacious 'one off' architecturally designed family home; complete with five bedrooms with room for...

LOCATION LOCATION - PRIME COTTON TREE TOP FLOOR APARTMENT

8/51-53 Beach Parade, Maroochydore 4558

Apartment 3 2 1 $489,500

*Inspect by Prior Registration: Saturday 3rd Dec - contact Larena for time* What an opportunity to buy in highly sought after Cotton Tree! Just a minute's walk to...

We&#39;ve Saved The Best Until Last - Outstanding Home In A Quality Court Location-916M2 Land!!

4 Jill Court, Bli Bli 4560

House 3 2 2 $499,000

OPEN SATURDAY 1pm--1.30pm .4 Jill Court Bli Bli - the address sums it up and pretty much speaks for itself. First time ever to the market and sure to be a hit with...

LIFE IS BEAUTIFUL

28 Jessica Boulevard, Minyama 4575

House 4 2 2 $1,395,000

A fantastic opportunity presents to purchase this modern, light filled waterfront home. Spanning two levels, the property enjoys a peaceful waterfront setting...

For sale: The three-bedroom home with a $15m price tag

Solis, a property at 4 Plum Pudding Close on Hamilton Island, is for sale for $15 million. It features views of the Coral Sea and three swimming pools.

Island home on the market

State Govt's sand mine assessment based on developer's data

Aerial view of the proposed Forest Glen sand mine.

No site inspection done by State Govt before key resource proposal

Shock sand mine decision 'could undermine legal battle'

OPPOSED: Sand mine opponents attend the Nambour Council Chambers in October when the proposal was refused.

Plans to make sand mine site a resource area could decide court case

Sekisui goes public with development proposal

Evan Aldridge, Sekisui House, with the first iteration of the plan in 2015.

Round two for the developer's controversial plans

Local lad wins national prize for luxury Coast home

Glitzy pad wows judges

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!