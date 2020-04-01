Hopes of virus spread slowing quashed as Coast hits 79 cases

Another seven coronavirus cases have been confirmed across the Sunshine Coast today. Photo by Peter Summers/Getty Images)

QUEENSLAND Health has advised another seven coronavirus cases have been confirmed across the Sunshine Coast today taking the tally to 79.

This comes after only two cases were confirmed in the previous two days.

Across Queensland, 40 cases were confirmed today taking the state total to 781.

Contact tracing is underway for the 40 new cases.

A Queensland Health spokeswoman advised the majority of cases are from patients who have travelled overseas, or have had direct contact with a confirmed case who had travelled overseas.

"The number of confirmed cases we see each day is expected to vary as we continue to respond to the COVID-19 situation across the state," she said.

"We want everyone to know they can play their part to protect themselves and the more vulnerable in our community.

"Please follow the recommended advice from us and our federal counterparts in regards to social distancing, public gatherings and general wellbeing."

All residents are reminded to practice good hygiene and staying home if you're sick.

"Washing your hands properly and often is the gold standard of health advice that can help prevent viruses from entering your body," she said.

Queensland Health is urging anyone who has been overseas in the last 14 days and has a fever or any respiratory symptoms to see a doctor immediately.

Please call ahead to the GP surgery and let them know your symptoms and travel history, this will help them prepare for your arrival.