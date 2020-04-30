Technology provides hope after horror bushfire season

Residents were evacuated from a fire outbreak along David Low Way, Peregian Beach.

Residents were evacuated from a fire outbreak along David Low Way, Peregian Beach.

A NOOSA-based fire preparedness initiative is earning widespread interest.

The Peregian Digital Hub's team involved in its FireTech Connect program have been gaining community exposure as they look for ways to improve our response to major bushfires in the light of last year's fire storms.

Fireball International, based out of the Hub, use machine learning algorithms with satellites and ground-based sensors to do instant detection of bushfires starting.

Helitak Fire Fighting Equipment, based in Noosaville, has a cutting edge aerial fire suppression system - dropping huge loads of water from helicopters, with high accuracy, on bushfire blazes.

Bia5, based on the Sunshine Coast, has created Ozbot - an all-terrain robotic firefighting platform which can get close to the source of a blaze and extinguish it.

"Our FireTech Connect program helps promising companies develop their commercial capabilities to speed up the adoption of their powerful technology solutions by emergency response agencies," a hub spokesman said.

"The program is led by seasoned tech entrepreneurs, bringing together an international network of leading technologists, business minds and scientists to create paths to scale and drive market adoption.

"Bushfires and wildfires are costing the global economy over $100 billion every year, causing thousands of deaths, destroying countless homes and devastating millions of hectares of property."

The hub team believe the powerful new technologies hold the key to predicting, preventing, fighting and recovering from bushfire emergencies around the world.

They are helping facilitate promising technology companies are harnessing drones, robotics, machine learning and 5G networks to create next generation FireTech solutions.