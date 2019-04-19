Menu
Login
EASTER TIME: Friends Asha Gilbert and Daisy Garrett enjoyed their morning making crafty Easter creations at Noosa Civic.
EASTER TIME: Friends Asha Gilbert and Daisy Garrett enjoyed their morning making crafty Easter creations at Noosa Civic. Caitlin Zerafa
News

Hopping into the Easter long weekend

by Caitlin Zerafa
19th Apr 2019 6:00 AM

THE Easter long weekend has arrived which means indulging in chocolate with family and friends.

For some, it will be a time for upholding Christian traditions, attending church services and eating seafood.

Noosa temperatures across the weekend will reach a high of 26C but the Easter egg hunt may need to be moved indoors with a chance of showers until Monday.

The weekend also marks the end of another busy Queensland and Victorian school holiday season with many accommodation providers at full capacity.

Noosa is expected to be busy into next week with NSW visitors still on holidays and many might take advantage of extra long weekend, with Anzac Day falling next Thursday.

And did you know Easter egg foil can be recycled? So make sure you do you part for the environment too.

easter easter 2019 easter long weekend noosa
Noosa News

Top Stories

    Plea to keep families dingo-safe on Fraser Island

    Plea to keep families dingo-safe on Fraser Island

    News Fraser dingo plea for safety on both sides of the fence

    Cute 'teddies' are creating real buzz around Noosa

    Cute 'teddies' are creating real buzz around Noosa

    News Noosa nature delivers a real buzz

    A political maverick to stand for federal seat of Wide Bay

    A political maverick to stand for federal seat of Wide Bay

    News Noosa asked to vote for political outsider