Hopping into the Easter long weekend

THE Easter long weekend has arrived which means indulging in chocolate with family and friends.

For some, it will be a time for upholding Christian traditions, attending church services and eating seafood.

Noosa temperatures across the weekend will reach a high of 26C but the Easter egg hunt may need to be moved indoors with a chance of showers until Monday.

The weekend also marks the end of another busy Queensland and Victorian school holiday season with many accommodation providers at full capacity.

Noosa is expected to be busy into next week with NSW visitors still on holidays and many might take advantage of extra long weekend, with Anzac Day falling next Thursday.

And did you know Easter egg foil can be recycled? So make sure you do you part for the environment too.