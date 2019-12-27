Menu
Crime

Horrific assault on prison officer at major jail

by Thomas Chamberlin
27th Dec 2019 5:47 PM
HOT water has been thrown in the face of an officer at Arthur Gorrie jail in a major security incident.

The Courier-Mail understands the assault happened at the state's remand centre yesterday when the officer gave the prisoner access to his cell.

The jail is still privately run but the State Government has announced it will take back control after concerns were raised about safety.

A spokesman for the GEO Group, which operates the jail, confirmed hot water was thrown in the face of the officer during an altercation with a prisoner yesterday.

The Arthur Gorrie Correctional Centre at Wacol.
"The officer was taken to hospital for treatment for an eye injury," he said.

"The prisoner was segregated.

"The incident is being investigated by prison authorities."

