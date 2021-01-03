‘Horrific pain’: Mum’s warning after stonefish sting

Kylie Stapleton is warning others after her son was stung by a stonefish on Christmas Day at Golden Beach.

A Sunshine Coast mum is warning others after her son was stung by a stonefish at a popular beach on Christmas Day.

Kylie Stapleton's nine-year-old son was rushed to hospital after he was stung on the foot at Golden Beach at 2.30pm.

Since then, Ms Stapleton said she has been made aware of six other children being stung by stonefish.

"My nine-year-old boy threw his ball in the water as we walked onto Golden Beach … my friend and I hadn't even put the esky on the ground and he stepped on (a stonefish) in shallow water," she said.

She said there would have been 50 other children playing in the area.

"My boy is tough but I could tell he was in horrific pain," she said.

"He was lucky he only got two spikes through his foot."

Lifeguards gave the Coast boy pain relief before he was taken to Sunshine Coast University Hospital.

For almost five hours his foot was submerged in hot water.

Ms Stapleton said X-rays were also done to ensure there was no shrapnel left in the sting area.

He spent two days on crutches, but is doing well now.

Surf Life Saving Sunshine Coast duty officer Sebastien De Paula said if you are stung, submerge the limb in hot water and see a doctor immediately.