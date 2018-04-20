Horror as girl pushed into oncoming bus

A GIRL is lucky to be alive after a friend's "joke" almost saw her head crushed underneath the wheel of a bus.

The terrifying incident was caught on CCTV in the Polish town of Czechowicach-Dziedzicachand and shows two 17-year-old girls walking along the sidewalk together.

The vision shows a bus coming up behind the pair on the same side of the street, and as it passes one of the teens shoves the other into the side of the vehicle.

The girl’s friend shoves her just as the bus passes them.

The girl falls under the bus, with the wheel appearing to miss her head by only centimetres.

She appears to be uninjured, standing up straight way as her friend rushes to hug her.

Polish media have reported that the two girls were fooling around as they walked on the sidewalk and the shove was meant as a joke.

The wheels only just miss the teen’s head.

A police spokesperson says the girl was left with minor bruising.

According to local reports the prankster was given an initial fine of 70 euros ($AU111), but the city's police commander is pushing for a stronger punishment for the teen.

She could now be facing charges of exposing her friend to "to loss of life or health" and could face up to a year in jail if found guilty.