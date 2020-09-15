Menu
Horror as man falls 137m from ride

15th Sep 2020 12:14 PM

 

A 21-year-old Florida amusement-park worker has fallen to his death while performing a routine safety check on what's billed as the world's tallest swing ride.

Jacob David Kaminsky was about halfway up the 137-metre StarFlyer ride at ICON Park in Orlando, Florida, when he fell to the bottom platform, news station WKMG reported.

The 21-year-old was working on the ride.
He was rushed to Orlando Regional Medical Centre, where he was pronounced dead, the outlet reported.

"It's a shock. [We are] saddened by it. Any time there is an injury or something of this nature, it's extremely sad," said John Stine, ICON's director of sales and marketing, to the news outlet.

Mr Stine said the ride will be closed as authorities investigate the fatal incident.

Ena Hillsman and her family from Augusta, Georgia, were on holiday in Orlando this week and had planned to take her son on the ride.

"I pray the family finds some kind of comfort in the situation," she told local media.

- with New York Post

death fall florida swing theme park ride travel

