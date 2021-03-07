Menu
Traffic chaos on the Chandler Highway after a horror crash. Picture: Twitter/@VicTraffic
News

Horror crash pushed car into oncoming traffic

by Aneeka Simonis and Sarah Booth
7th Mar 2021 3:22 PM

A driver is fighting for life after a crash sent him into oncoming traffic in Kew.

A 72-year-old motorist was exiting the Eastern Fwy at the Chandler Hwy when he suffered a suspected medical episode about midday on Sunday.

He lost control of his Honda station wagon, which crashed into the rear of a Hyundai station wagon waiting at the traffic lights.

Police say the impact of the crash pushed the Hyundai onto the road, where it was hit by two northbound vehicles.

The Hyundai driver, a 32-year-old Glen Waverley man, suffered life-threatening injuries and rushed to hospital for treatment.

His passenger, a 29-year-old woman, was not injured.

The elderly Honda driver was also taken to hospital to be treated for minor injuries.

His passenger, an 84-year-old woman, was transported to hospital with serious injuries.

The northbound vehicles involved in the crash were a Mitsubishi hatchback and a Honda sedan.

The driver and sole occupant of the Mitsubishi, a 59-year-old Alphington woman, sustained serious injuries and was transported to hospital.

The driver of the Honda sedan, a 29-year-old Northcote woman and her two female passengers, a 30-year-old and 33-year-old, were uninjured.

Police are appealing for dashcam footage of the incident.

It comes as a man died in a crash near Horsham overnight, bringing the long weekend's road toll to four.

Anyone with information or dashcam is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or file a confidential report online at crimestoppersvic.com.au

Originally published as Horror crash pushed car into oncoming traffic

chandler freeway crash

