TRAGEDY: A 16-year-old boy has lost his life in a single vehicle rollover in Cecil Plains overnight. Picture: Alix Sweeney
HORROR CRASH: Teenager killed in rollover near Dalby

Sam Turner
6th Oct 2020 8:10 AM
A TEENAGE boy was tragically killed in a horror rollover in Cecil Plains overnight.

Preliminary investigations indicate about 10.30pm on Monday, a car containing four people was travelling north on Dalby Cecil Plains Road, when it left the roadway and rolled several times.

Paramedics including critical care were called to the crash, but sadly the 16-year-old boy died at the scene.

The driver, an 18-year-old teenage girl, and a 16-year-old teenage girl, were transported to Dalby Hospital in stable conditions with neck, back and abdominal injuries.

A 19-year-old man who was a passenger declined transport to hospital.

Forensic Crash investigations are continuing.

