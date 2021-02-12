Horror meat grinder accident kills woman

A poultry worker was tragically killed in meat grinder in Russia. Picture: Obninsk Name

A poultry factory worker was killed after she was dragged into a giant meat grinding machine in Belousovo, Russia.

The unnamed woman was removing and stacking chicken carcasses from one conveyor to another, investigators said.

Her hand got trapped in the mechanism and then the rest of her body was pulled into the mincer.

A distressing video shows how she was sucked into the grinder.

"The employee died on the spot," the Russian Investigative Committee said.

She died from chest wounds, according to a preliminary report.

"It is difficult to imagine what she experienced before she died," said a local report in the town 115km southwest of Moscow.

"Employees of the plant who came running from her screams could no longer help her."

The case came to light as officials released findings of an investigation which found a slew of safety breaches due to alleged "negligence".

"There were no protective shields on the machine and there was free access to its rotating mechanisms," said the committee.

Legal action is expected against the poultry factory and an agency that provides workers for the plant.

