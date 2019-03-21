Horses in need of carers ASAP

HELP US: The RSPCA is urgently looking for horse foster carers.

HELP US: The RSPCA is urgently looking for horse foster carers.

HORSES in appalling condition have recently been seized by RSPCA Inspectors and sadly, more are expected next week.

"We understand only too well about drought conditions but hay, although expensive, is available and it's an owner's responsibility to make certain their animals are fed,” RSPCA Chief Inspector Daniel Young said.

"If they genuinely can't afford to keep them then they need to make other arrangements such as a rescue group or agistment.”

Eight horses are now at RSPCA Queensland's Wacol shelter and another eight are expected in the next week.

"We desperately need foster carers that can take some of these horses,”shelter manager Nanda ten Grotenhuis

said.

"Some areas, particularly around the Gold Coast, still have ample feed, but the RSPCA also organises feed for all foster carers.

"We simply don't have the space to keep them on-site once they are ready to be re-homed.

"We also have two beautiful miniature horses that are looking for a home.

"They were in terrible condition when they came in but they're in great shape now.”

Please email fostering@rspcaqld.org.au for more information on fostering horses and an application form.