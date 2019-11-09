Menu
Login
SMOKE HAZE: There's plenty of space at Pomona Showgrounds to leave your horses in safe hands during the emergency.
SMOKE HAZE: There's plenty of space at Pomona Showgrounds to leave your horses in safe hands during the emergency.
News

Horses welcome at Pomona Showgrounds

Alan Lander
9th Nov 2019 1:00 PM

POMONA Showgrounds is available for residents needing a place for their horses during the current emergency.

And the Lions Club is also setting up to offer lunches for those affected by the fires and emergency services personnel from midday on Saturday at the showgrounds.

While it may prove a challenge with road closures getting horses to the showgrounds, there is reliable space.

"If people can get here, we've just opened some pens," Pomona Caravan Park owner and grounds caretaker Kate Fisher said.

"We can house more."

Ms Fisher said there were about 19 horses there on Saturday.

"Seven left this morning, and five more are coming in," she said.

"Some are coming from Boreen Point.

"There's no charge [to keep them there] - and if they can get here they cal also camp; just bring a tent.

"The Lions Club is coming at 12pm [Saturday] with plenty of food."

Ms Fisher said the agricultural supply shop in town was donating bales of hay but advised owners to bring their own feed if they could to be safe.

"They also have a supply of dog food," Ms Fisher said.

Mayor Tony Wellington said he had also been advise Cooroy Pony Club was able to take horses in, too, in the emergency.

More Stories

cooroibah bushfire evacuees pomona showgrounds
Noosa News

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Premier visits Noosa fire victims as mayor confirms vehicles lost

        Premier visits Noosa fire victims as mayor confirms vehicles...

        News Noosa fire emergency sees Premier arrive to visit victims.

        COOROIBAH FIRE: What we know

        COOROIBAH FIRE: What we know

        Breaking As thousands of residents were forced to leave their homes, here’s what we know so...

        Wildlife victims of Noosa fire will need our help

        Wildlife victims of Noosa fire will need our help

        News Be prepared and pack a cardboard box and a towel …

        Cooroibah house confirmed lost in fire as critical hours ahead for home owners

        Cooroibah house confirmed lost in fire as critical hours ahead...

        News Noosa fires claim one house as well as shed as water bombing about to resume.