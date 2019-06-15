Horton's worlds of whims await

WHO?: The cast of Seussical JR will hit the stage later this month.

"OH, THE thinks you can think” when the characters from Dr Seuss' best-loved books come to life in Little Seed's latest musical caper.

Following hot on the heels of the Fantastic Mr Fox, Wicked and The Tempest, Little Seed presents Seussical JR next Friday and Saturday, June 21 and 22 at the Eumundi School of Arts Hall.

"This is a challenging and captivating production with performances from talented young people learning their craft here on the Sunshine Coast,” Little Seed's musical director, Connie Groves said.

A magical musical extravaganza, Seussical JR combines the stories of Horton Hears a Who, the Lorax and Cat in the Hat in a crazy fun-filled ride.

Audiences can expect to be transported into the whimsical world of Horton, an elephant who discovers a speck of dust that contains the town of Who, including Jojo, a child chastised for thinking too many

"thinks”.

Horton must protect the Whos from peril while guarding an abandoned egg, left in his care by the irresponsible Mayzie La Bird. Along the journey Horton faces danger and drama, but the intrepid Gertrude McFuzz never stops believing in him.

"Seussical JR is a fun and fantastical story that inspires incredible sets, lighting and costume design. And the depth of performance experience among our young cast is truly extraordinary,” Connie said.

Seussical JR will be staged at 6.30pm on Friday, June 21, and 2.30pm and 6.30pm on the Saturday.

Book online: www.little-seed.com.au.