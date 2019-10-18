Hospice call for ‘friendly’ volunteers

VOLUNTEERS: Katie Rose Cottage chair Carol Raye calls for more volunteers to help with hospice service. Picture: Amber Macpherson

KATIE Rose Cottage Hospice is calling out for new volunteers now their 24/7 service is back up and running.

Hospice chair Carol Raye said with a full house again, they were hoping members of the community would consider fulfilling these “rewarding” roles.

“The hospice is a full house at the moment and having recommended our 24/7 service we are looking to find more volunteers,” Ms Raye said.

“It’s a lovely thing to be able to do.”

“Volunteers are our backbone and we welcome anyone who would like to help.”

Volunteer co-ordinator Jane Woodrow said they were calling for personal carers and Hospice support volunteers.

“We need lots of people to fill these positions,” Ms Woodrow said.

“For the personal careers, that role would suit ex-nurses or aged care workers, anyone with hands on experience caring for people.”

She said the support volunteer role would be similar to “welcoming someone into your own home”.

“We are looking for nice, friendly, welcoming people who might help with house work, keeping the house looking clean, making cups of tea, cooking, a variety of roles.”

“Really we want a lovely welcoming face when you first come in.”

Ms Woodrow said it was an important role, especially for visitors or family member who could often find visiting their loved ones “daunting”.

“It’s a very rewarding role.”

Katie Rose Cottage will also give free training for volunteers, particularly on how to deal with their own grief.

Ms Raye said it was great to have the hospice, based in Doonan, back up and running after it’s temporary closure in July and they were grateful for the community’s continued support.

“It’s wonderful the community has supported us and our model does works well with volunteer support.”

“It’s nice to have the service back up a running.”

The hospice also held their first wedding on Thursday, October 17, something Ms Raye said was a beautiful celebration and way of brining joy to the house.

Anyone interested in volunteering can contact 5471 1468.