34°
News

Hospice opens on Wednesday

FEELS LIKE HOME: Ralph Rogers of Acres relaxes on the new furniture he donated to Katie Rose Cottage with Carol Raye.
FEELS LIKE HOME: Ralph Rogers of Acres relaxes on the new furniture he donated to Katie Rose Cottage with Carol Raye. Michele Sternberg
by Michele Sternberg

THE new Katie Rose Cottage Hospice in Doonan will open to guests on Wednesday.

Less than a year since the hospice charity was officially formed, a team of around 200 registered volunteers and 100 members has worked tirelessly to bring the dream to fruition.

Meanwhile the generosity of the Noosa community has ensured its success - with donations including a new million-dollar residence in Beddington Rd at Doonan, thousands of dollars raised at dozens of fundraising events and a constant supply of goods for their op shops at Tewantin and Cooroy.

Most recently, Ralph Rogers of Acres Noosa donated a house full of new furniture.

He arrived at the hospice with interior designer Karen Mackintosh and the pair set to work designing a brief to create the perfect look and feel to create a 'home away from home' and sourced furniture from around Australia.

Mr Rogers was at the first community meeting of the Katie Rose Cottage charity and said he knew then he wanted to help.

Director Carol Raye and general manager John Gabrielson said they were overwhelmed by Mr Rogers' support and generosity.

Two completed rooms will be open for day guests immediately, while another two should be open by Christmas.

Topics:  acres noosa charity doonan hospice katie rose cottage noosa official opening

Noosa News

Stay Connected

Update your news preferences and get the latest news delivered to your inbox.

Update Now
Fire ban in force

Fire ban in force

No fires from Thursday in tinder-dry conditions

Aussie first: wedding held at Noosa Men's Shed

Julie Lehnhoff and Gavin Menkens tie the knot at the Noosa Men's Shed.

Julie Lehnoff and Gavin Menkens tie the knot at the Men's Shed

Confusion over council or private-owned land

WHAT'S LEFT: Edwin Grantham looks at the brown remains after Noosa Council removed trees and plants from his 'private property'.

Couple return home from to find their 'tropical paradise' destroyed

No shortage let-up despite storms

BUSY: Water cartage trucks queue up at the Lake Macdonald water fill station on Lake Macdonald Drive

Rain not enough to slow water demand

Local Partners