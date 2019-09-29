Hospice pays tribute with forget me nots at walkathon

ENJOY a quiet stroll by the river on Sunday and take an important step in helping Katie Rose Hospice find vital funds for its free specialist end-of-life care.

Cost per person is $10 for the inaugural Walk on Gympie Terrace, starting at Pirate Park, near the Noosa Yacht and Rowing Club, then to T Boat Hire and return.

This important fundraiser is being sponsored by Noosa News.

Paper forget me nots — the symbol for Katie Rose and its message of remembrance of loved ones who have passed away — will be a feature of the walk.

According to event organiser, Judy Shorland, the flowers will be given to the first 100 to register and carry as they walk.

“They have been provided by Noosa company, Paper Flowers Australia, which imports flower products from all the world.

“We’re planning a gentle walk. We’ll have a sausage sizzle and a coffee van so people can enjoy a snack by the river.

“We’re also inviting walkers to ask their friends and local businesses to support them and sponsorship forms are available.”

The Doonan hospice is a fully accredited, 24/7 free service for Noosa and the Sunshine Coast community. Annual costs are about $1.2 million.

“We are very grateful to Noosa News for its sponsorship. We now ask the public, community groups and local businesses for their support as well,” Judy said.

Register now for the Walk for Katie Rose on Sunday, September 29, which starts at 10am at https://katierosecottage.org.au/events or phone 5471 1468.