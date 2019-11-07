Hospital chipping in dough for scones

COOROY is one place to be if you want to make some extra dough.

Especially if it’s used to make scones.

Because scones make the local world go round for many local seniors once a month as they enjoy some valuable social time at an innovative get-together.

And now, Cooroy’s own Eden Private Hospital has seen the value of the event, it is coming on board to ensure these get-togethers continue well into the future.

Martin Duncan, president of Country Noosa and Cooroy Chamber of Commerce is the organiser of a wonderful local initiative called Scone Time.

It’s a great forum for seniors, carers and members of the local community of all ages to come together, enjoy delicious scones and meet new people.

Martin is excited to have the hospital come on as a sponsor.

“The sponsorship from Eden Private Hospital secures our monthly live pianist, Adam Bishop, and subsidises the ticket price, making it more accessible for all.” Martin said.

“Social isolation and loneliness is a common issue for older people and can have a negative impact on both mental and physical health.

“As part of Mental Health Week the hospital ran a number of fundraising activities including a barbecue sausage sizzle, Odd Socks Day and a cupcake drive with the cakes kindly baked by Eden’s kitchen staff.”

Eden Private Hospital CEO Jo Munday said it was important for the hospital to donate the proceeds of its Mental Health Week fundraising activities to a local cause that supported the mental health of our community members.

“Scone Time was an obvious choice,” Jo said.

The next Scone Time is on Tuesday at 10am in Cooroy Memorial Hall.

Book your ticket at www.trybooking.com/BGAWU

December Scone Time is on Tuesday, December 10 at 10am, with Marty Hunt MP and Christmas Carols – bookings for December are available via www.trybooking.com/BGBQC.