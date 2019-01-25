Hospital expands orthopedic service

NOOSA residents now have access to better orthopedic treatment after Noosa Hospital expanded their team of surgeons.

Their expertise in a range of sub-specialities for common and complex orthopedic conditions means patients will no longer have to travel down the coast for surgery.

Noosa Hospital CEO Shane Mitchell said it was a great asset for the local hospital.

"We have endeavoured to secure local surgeons to work closely with our highly skilled allied health and nursing staff,” Mr Mitchell said.

"Our expanded Orthopedic services is a great achievement for a regional hospital offering an comparable surgeon skill mix to many metro hospitals.

"This ensures private patients only need to travel to Noosa Hospital and experience care conveniently close to home.”

Orthopedic surgeon Dr Gerard Kilian said Noosa patients would have access to increased support in the emergency departments and for joint replacements.

"A variety of other procedures are also undertaken locally with only those who need spinal surgery needing to travel further afield,” Dr Kilian said.

The hospital's orthopedic services include joint replacements, arthroscopy, upper and lower limb procedures, meniscal and rotator cuff repairs and sport injuries and trauma.

It is 20 years since Noosa Hospital's orthopedic department opened and Dr Kilian said as technology had developed, so had expectations.

"A recent analysis has noted a total of 1987 joints being replaced at Noosa from 2013 to 2018 and the data showed good outcomes with the hospital performing very well compared to other hospitals in Australia,” he said.

"We hope to keep Noosa moving together for another 20 years.”

Noosa Hospital has welcomed Dr Frank Connon, Dr James Cox, Dr Douglas Maclean and Dr Mark Robinson who have joined surgeons Dr Kilian, Dr Bernard Tamba-Lebbie and Dr James Tunggal.

The expanding orthopedic department will compliment with Noosa Hospital's rehabilitation services.

"This benefits patients by offering a step-down model tailored to a patient's changing care needs,” Mr Mitchell said.

"Noosa Hospital's multidisciplinary approach engages pain medicine and rehabilitation specialist doctors who work closely with a professional allied health team and orthopedic surgeons.”