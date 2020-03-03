Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
A TV host has slammed School of Rock star Jack Black in a fiery, expletive-filled tirade, claiming he has been “horrible” every time he’s interviewed him.
A TV host has slammed School of Rock star Jack Black in a fiery, expletive-filled tirade, claiming he has been “horrible” every time he’s interviewed him.
Movies

Host slams ‘arrogant’ star in vicious blast

by Andy Halls
3rd Mar 2020 7:30 PM

A game show host in the UK who previously worked as an entertainment reporter has called Hollywood star Jack Black a "pig-faced c**k".

Vernon Kay, 45, said the School of Rock star acted like an "absolute d**k" every time he interviewed him on British television network Channel 4.

Kay, who is married to Strictly Come Dancing host Tess Daly, said: "I don't know whether he'd had a hangover or whether it was because I was either the first or last interview of the day, but he was horrible.

"He was an absolute d**k, an a******e."

Kay said Black, 50, was promoting his movies while Kay was a "nervous" youngster working for the network at the time.

He went on: "When you're so rude, arrogant, and pig-faced to a young TV presenter, who's so nervous and trying to hone his skills, and you're so arrogant to dismiss that, it's just not on".

He continued: "He was just a c**k. I interviewed him three or four times for various films.

"I interviewed him for Gulliver's Travels, for School of Rock, for Shallow Hal and a couple of others and he was just the same every time."

Kay, who hosts Family Fortunes in the UK, added: "I hope he reads it, and let this be a lesson to Jack Black."

 

This article originally appeared in The Sun and was reproduced here with permission.

entertainment jack black vernon kay

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Noosa Council 'can benefit from business experience, expertise'

        premium_icon Noosa Council 'can benefit from business experience...

        News Just hours before the deadline, long term business identity Greg Smith threw his hat into the ring as a potential Noosa Councillor.

        Why restaurateurs swapped the Apple Isle for Hastings St

        premium_icon Why restaurateurs swapped the Apple Isle for Hastings St

        Business 'Noosa is now home': How a holiday turned into a change of address for La Vida’s...

        Drunken behaviour lands ‘nomad’ in court

        premium_icon Drunken behaviour lands ‘nomad’ in court

        Crime An international traveller has found himself on the wrong side of the law after his...

        ELECTION: 22 council candidates officially nominate

        premium_icon ELECTION: 22 council candidates officially nominate

        Council News Registrations have now closed for candidates to nominate for council