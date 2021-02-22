Menu
A pair of lovers find a way to warm up on a wet and rainy day at Moffat Beach at the weekend. Picture Lachie Millard
Weather

‘Hot and sticky’: Temps to rise to 35C

Matty Holdsworth
22nd Feb 2021 9:41 AM
The Sunshine Coast is set to sweat through a heatwave with temperatures up to 6C above the February average.

The weather bureau says a low intensity heatwave through southeast Queensland remains active due to “hot and dry” conditions being blown over from central Australia.

Forecaster Rosa Hoff said temperatures were tipped to rise in Nambour by as much as 6C above its February average of 28.8C.

The coastal suburbs will still have protection from sea breezes but Ms Hoff said the temperatures would be between 3-5C higher than the average.

“Today (Monday) is the peak of the heat, but still warm tomorrow,” Ms Hoff said.

“Nambour could hit 35C and Gympie is forecast to hit 38C.”

Ms Hoff said relief was in sight in coming days.

A storm cell approaches Mooloolaba. Photo Lachie Millard
The bureau has forecast a 50 cent chance for rainfall for Maroochydore on Tuesday with its range to be above 4mm.

Ms Hoff said showers were a 70 per cent chance for Maroochydore on Wednesday with a range of 4-10mm.

“It’s likely to be storms in the area too, but unsure if they will develop into severe,” she said.

“It really depends on the development on the individual cells.

“There’s a lot of humidity around with these showers so they will make it feel quite sticky and gross.”

A very high fire danger warning has also been issued for the Sunshine Coast today.

