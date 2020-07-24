Hot property in Broncos stars’ plans for life after sport

They may be running on against Melbourne Storm with a terrible rap sheet tonight, but at least some Brisbane Broncos have begun plans for life after sport, sinking mega salaries into property.

One of two properties listed to A Milford in Forest Lake, QLD.

The NRL's Round 11 kicks off at Suncorp Stadium Friday night for the Broncos against the Storm, with Anthony Milford running out in the number one jersey as fullback.

Milford is one of three Broncos whose names are listed as owning two properties; with the two others being centre Darius Boyd, who is a mega property investor; and tough second rower Tevita Junior Pangai.

Milford has been putting his mega salary to work, with two properties listed in his name, according to CoreLogic property records, both of which are in the suburb where he did part of his schooling, Forest Lake.

Game time: How Anthony Milford’s property at Forest Lake was marketed when he bought it.

One was listed as having been bought five years ago for $631,500 and the other two years ago for $590,000. Milford is the highest paid player in the Broncos team and has been focused on his young family as his mainstay through the current tough losses faced by the team, according to a report in The Courier-Mail on Thursday.

But it is former captain Boyd who has embraced the real estate investment game wholeheartedly, having just sold a stunning home at 78 Harding Street in Hendra for $1.86m.

78 Harding Street, Hendra, sold for $1.86m just weeks before Queensland’s COVID-19 lockdown.

The deal was struck just weeks before Queensland went into COVID-19 lockdown and it was not the only property that Boyd and wife Kayla redeveloped.

They bought a holiday unit at Broadbeach Boulevard in Broadbeach on the Gold Coast for $500,000 two years ago, and set about renovating it to a modern space that they planned to lease out for short-term visits.

One of two properties currently owned by D Boyd.

Early last year Boyd also bought a Paddington home for $1.205m with plans to redevelop the site into luxury homes.

Running on with the Broncos 12 jersey Friday night is Tevita Junior Pangai, who last year bought two properties, according to CoreLogic records, one of which was $649,000 in Hidden Valley, Yeppoon.

The second was a $250,000 block at Logan Reserve where a new house was approved for build at a cost of $277,712.

An apartment in this Indooroopilly complex is listed to young star P Hass.

Even young Broncos' prop, number 10 Payne Haas, has begun his property journey, buying an apartment off the plan in Indooroopilly a year ago for $590,000.

Fellow prop Thomas Flegler has also kicked off his property adventures with a $595,000 Everton Hills property according to CoreLogic records.

Second rower Joe Ofahengaue is among the newbies, having bought a $750,000 house in February this year at The Gap, while records show Patrick Carrigan chose Holland Park West ($640,000 house).

Joe Ofaghengaue at Broncos training at Red Hill . Picture: Annette Dew

The Broncos run on at 7.55pm Friday night, with fans hoping for a spirited outing against the Melbourne Storm.

BACKS: 1 Fullback Anthony Milford, 2 Winger Herbie Farnworth, 3 Centre Kotoni Staggs, 4 Centre Darius Boyd, 5 Winger Xavier Coates, 6 Five-Eighth Brodie Croft, 7 Halfback Tom Dearden.

FORWARDS: 8 Prop Thomas Flegler, 9 Hooker Cory Paix, 10 Prop Payne Haas, 11 2nd Row Joe Ofahengaue, 12 2nd Row Tevita Pangai Junior, 13 Lock Patrick Carrigan.

INTERCHANGE: 14 Tyson Gamble, 15 Rhys Kennedy, 16 Jamil Hopoate, 17 Ben Te'o.

