HOT SHOTS: Meet Noosa’s emerging surf stars

SURFING folk lore suggests the term “grommet” originated as a playful but derogatory label to describe young surfing wannabes.

It may rhyme with a word for regurgitating stomach contents, and the sublime skills of often cheeky “groms” is “fully sick”, but whatever the origin of this liquidly precocious species, Noosa seems to have a stack of them at any point break that’s going off.

Armanie Barber.

And right now our world surfing reserve is throwing up a heap of red hot youngsters prepared to go for it … a shot at professional or Olympic surfing fame.

The Noosa News approached a Noosa Boardriders Club talent spotter to run the rule of the emerging talent who may be the Next Gen to take on the notoriously tough world of elite competition surfing.

Emily Lethbridge.

Our “Secret Scout” considers groms to be surfing talents 18 years and under.

In women’s longboarding, Noosaville teenager Emily Lethbridge made a significant impact on the world longboard tour in 2019.

The 18-year-old was fifth on the overall rankings after a string of strong showings, capped by a fifth placing at the season-ending Taiwan Open World Longboard Championships.

SS said shortboard talent is on the rise from the little groms up.

Oli and Pipi Taylor.

“In the Under 12 girls Oli Taylor is by far the standout and her (younger by two years) sister Pipi, she would be the next in line,” SS said.

“They are dominating their age groups.

“Oli is a natural footer … she’s lucky because her parents have taken her all over the world to surf, so both big and small waves don’t faze her.”

“In the Under 16 girls you have Liliana Bowrey and Coco Cairns also in that same age group now.”

Coco Cairns.

He said Liliana is a goofy footer (right foot forward) with good sponsorship that has enabled her to do a few trips to Hawaii.

“She has very strong heat skills as a competitor.”

Another talent to watch is Armanie Barber.

She was part of a Noosa Boardriders Club success story last year at the state titles Under 16 event, coming in third behind Liliana Bowrey with Coco Cairns fourth.

Liliana Bowrey.

Last year the 13-year-old punched way above her weight by taking on the big waves of Hawaii on a road … the first time she has surfed anything over 10ft and she’s did it in style.

Then there is Giorgia Lorentson who last year took out Parko’s Grom Stomp at Caloundra in the under-16 division.

She also surfs against the Under 17 boys and “she definitely has the potential to go on to bigger things”.

Giorgia Lorentson

SS said Giorgia loves waves over three foot and big surf is her “natural element” but can struggle in the smaller sets during competition.

SS said: “The best Under 12 (boy from Noosa) by far is Mitchell Peterson.

“He is also a state level cross country runner and academically he does extremely well

“After him there is Henry Dowling, a great boy from Sunrise who is a cheaply fun, quiet kid who is an amazing little soccer player.

Henry Dowling and Mitchell Peterson in 2018.

“Then there is the shy Hayden Danswan, who is also a pretty good kid and amazing soccer player. The stand out Under 14 boy at the moment would again be Mitchell – he surfs both those divisions.

“He was Under 12 state champion last year and he’s ranked in the top five in the country easily on his day.”

SS said the Under 16 boys sees a tight bunch of talented Noosa specials led by Tim Bain.

“He’s probably the standout at the moment and then nipping at his heels would be Ben Lorentson, Luke Skelton and William Peterson.

Luke Skelton

He said Tim is “surfing with good speed, power and flow so he ticks all the boxes at the moment”.

“He’s also got a good little air game.

“Benny Lorentson is a goofy footer – he’s just a dynamic little surfer … once he gets his game together, he’s probably going tom take over from Tim as our number one boy. William Peterson probably surfs his backhand as strong as any of that group at the moment.

Ben Lorentson.

Landen Smales is one of the local emerging talents to keep an eye on and earned a special mention for his longboarding skills.

Back in December he out-surfed the field in the Under 14 Boys Woolworths Surfer Grom comp held on the Sunshine Coast.

Tim Bain

SS makes no bones that the road ahead for all these local standout talents are tough with the national competition standards red-hot, but there has never been better opportunity.

“Obviously the Olympics and surfing on the program there’s more funding around.”