Hot topics create a wealth of debate

2nd Dec 2016 7:12 AM
WELL SAID: The champion Noosaville State School junior debating team.
WELL SAID: The champion Noosaville State School junior debating team.

ONE of sport's contentious issues has seen Noosa students argue the toss as part of an annual inter-school challenge.

Should performance enhancing drugs be legalised was one hot topic of the Noosa District Debating Cup between students from Cooroy, Cooran, Tewantin and Noosaville State Schools.

These round robin debates occurred on various subjects with the finals held at Noosaville State School with Cooroy's senior team and Noosaville's junior team crowned champions.

The tournament has proven to be a sharp skills development for expression and strategic thinking for students in Years 5 and 6, finding a fun way to encourage a little competitiveness between the schools.

Tournament co-ordinator Barb Allen said the cup is now a sought after title and feels it will grow from strength to strength.

"The kids have really embraced the annual Debaters' Cup and we thank Bendigo Bank for their ongoing financial support of this event,” Mrs Allen said.

"The standard of competition was high again in 2016 and we all had a lot of fun.”

She said this year Cooran was added to the debates.

"It's great to have them on board and the students and have worked really hard under the guidance of their coaches and adjudicators,” she said.

"Debating is a great skill for the kids to have as they get older and we certainly have a few budding experts on our hands.”

Tewantin Community Bank branch manager Wayne Hoens said he was impressed with the poise and delivery of the young debaters.

