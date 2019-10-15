Hot, wet weather a perfect recipe for snakes

SNAKES: Snake Catcher Noosa's Luke Huntley with a little yellow faced whip snake found in a Noosa Waters garden.

SNAKES: Snake Catcher Noosa's Luke Huntley with a little yellow faced whip snake found in a Noosa Waters garden.

THE weather is heating up and these warm days mixed with the odd shower mean snakes are out and about.

Snake Catcher Noosa's Luke Huntley has had a busy few weeks catching some particularly big snakes, thanks to the rain.

“Anytime we have rain mixed with heat we have a lot of snake activity,” Mr Huntley said.

“It’s been so dry and like the gardens love the rain to green up, snakes look for water as well.”

Mr Huntley said in recent weeks he’s seen mostly pythons, keel backs and whip snakes and the odd red belly black snake in suburban Noosa areas, while in the hinterland he has caught mostly browns.

Snakes are also in the thick of breeding season meaning they are far more “active”.

“September to November is usually breeding season but it all depends on the weather.”

“We are seeing lots more activity at the moment.”

He said some of the more common places residents might spot a snake are pool skimmer boxes and in garages or sheds.

SNAKES: Snake Catcher Noosa's Luke Huntley with red belly black snake found at Noosaville.

The message if you see a snake is simple: don’t try and catch or touch it and keep your distance.

“If you are outside watch it from a distance and if it’s close to you stand still,” Mr Huntley said.

“They will usually continue along and do their own thing.

“If you feel uncomfortable of course give me a call and I will come and remove it.”

However if it’s inside the snake catcher said call a professional straight away.

“If it’s inside that’s different. Don’t touch or try to identify it. Remove the kids and any pets from the area, close the door and put a towel underneath and call me straight away.”

Mr Huntley said the best way to prevent a snake inside the house is to keep the doors and windows closed.

Noosa Snake Catcher is available 24/7 and can be reached on 0499 920 290.