Hottest holidays: Coast ranked among best destinations

Noosa, Maroochydore, Mooloolaba and Caloundra are firm favourites for home stays according to the latest search engine results.

Noosa has had to settle for second best behind its arch rival Surfers Paradise in the contest for the Queensland’s hottest travel destination this year.

But the Sunshine Coast has more than held its own in the top 10 rankings released by travel search engine KAYAK which last year claimed six billion queries across its platforms.

The rankings were based on the location of hotel searches.

Mooloolaba came in at number five favourite destination and Maroochydore was ranked as the seventh most popular getaway.

And a family favourite, Caloundra was just outside the top 10 behind Hamilton Island but ahead of backpacker central Airlie Beach.

“With interstate borders being shut for months in 2020, and overseas travel simply out of the question, KAYAK.com.au looked at intrastate Queensland travel trends,” a company spokeswoman said.

“The data also revealed that intrastate travel interest in Queensland based on intrastate flight searches between March - November 2020 was up by 77 per cent year on year.”

Top 10 destinations (by hotel searches) in between March - November 2020

Surfers Paradise

Noosa Heads

Coolangatta

Port Douglas

Mooloolaba

Broadbeach

Maroochydore

Townsville

Hervey Bay

Hamilton Island

Just outside:

Caloundra

Airlie Beach