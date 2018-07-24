Hounding council to let dogs run free

Bid to let the dog run around in Sunshine Beach park.

DOGS would be allowed off-leash in a central Sunshine Beach park if council bows to pressure from more than 250 petitioners to relax restrictions.

At the council's ordinary meeting held in Tewantin on Thursday, Deputy Mayor Frank Wilkie presented the petition which calls for dogs to be able to run free in Ferris Park from 4pm to 8am. Cr Wilkie then read out the petitioners' reasons for wanting the change.

"The background to this request is that Ferris Park is a focal community park for locals, where family, friends and visitors can meet with their dogs,” Cr Wilkie said.

"The residents have shown maturity in managing their dogs and the off-leash provision is a natural progression.

"We understand there is an off-leash area at north Sunshine Beach, although this is not accessible for many members of the local community due to limited parking and access to elderly residents.”

Dogs are still allowed off the leash at beach access 27 at Seaview Tce up to the start of the national park

One dog-friendly website rates this as "one of the best dog off-leash beaches on the Coast”.

Peter Gardiner