Toowoomba house destroyed in blaze overnight

A TOOWOOMBA house has been destroyed in fire overnight, with an investigation under way to determine the cause of the blaze.

Queensland Fire and Emergency Service crews responded to a house fire in Doyle St, Harlaxton at 1115 pm Wednesday night.

"When we arrived at the structure we noticed the house was well involved in fire and we went straight into action with hose lines" QFES station officer Brad Rosenblatt said.

"I don't think there was one place in the structure that didn't have fire.

Doyle St house destroyed by fire. Nev Madsen

"The crews did a fantastic job to knock the flames down that allowed us to get inside and do an initial primary search.

"We don't have any idea at this stage how the the fire started. Fire investigation from QFES will assess the scene along with Queensland Police."

Crews were still on scene at 2.30 am dampening down the scene.